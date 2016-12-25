Trump, fist raised, wishes all a Merry Christmas

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump wished the world a Merry Christmas on Sunday — on Twitter, of course.

Trump tweeted out a #MerryChristmas photo of him with his right hand raised in a fist and a Christmas tree in the background behind him.

The photo appears to have been taken at a recent Trump rally.

On Saturday, Trump sent a Happy Hanukkah message on Twitter with a photo of a lit menorah.

On Christmas eve, Trump sat (and kneeled at times) for a two-hour service at the neo-gothic Bethesda-by-the-Sea church in Palm Beach, Florida.

He and Melania Trump, who are spending the holidays with their family at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort nearby, entered without introduction just before the service began. The congregation offered a loud round of applause. The Trumps sat four rows from the front, with Secret Service agents in the pews front and behind them.

Throughout the service, Trump appeared engaged. He sang along to the well-known first verses of the Christmas carols, though once the songs entered the later, lesser-known verses he stopped.

The Trumps shook hands with people sitting near them, including their Secret Service agents.

The President-elect and Melania took communion just past midnight. Trump was seated along the center aisle, and every congregant who took communion processed past him on the way toward the front. A few people stopped to stay hello but not many.

Many people took photos of Trump inside the sanctuary of Trump. One woman was noticeably filming Trump as she walked past him.