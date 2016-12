Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Salvation Army of Greater Houston served hundreds of meals to those in need on Christmas day. At the Harbor Light Center, guests feasted on turkey, dressing and more for the holiday meal.

"When you come and you see the atmosphere and get a warm hot meal, it brightens up your day," said John Kreul, the kitchen supervisor at the Harbor Light Center said.

Organizers expect around 80 volunteers to help serve between 700-800 meals throughout the day.