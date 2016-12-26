Hacked Sony Music Twitter account posts false report that Britney Spears died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY - Listen up, people....Britney Spears is NOT dead! But Britney fans sure got a major scare after Sony Music's Twitter account was apparently hacked and posted two tweets claiming the pop princess had died.

Yeah, the Twitter hoax started with a tweet that said, "Britney Spears is dead by accident. We will tell you more soon."

Then a #RIPBritneySpears was posted....even with a post-script of "1981 to 2016."

The tweets have been since deleted, but not before spreading one heck of a hoax across the Net!

There's some speculation that music legend Bob Dylan's account was also hacked since it posted a tweet around the same time saying "Rest in peace" @BritneySpears.

Spears' manager reassures everyone that the singer is "fine and well."

Sony Music later acknowledged their Twitter account had been compromised, issuing a statement saying, "Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion."

At least one British tabloid started to report that Britney had passed before clearing up the confusion that those rumors were likely based on a hack.

Talk about fake news!

With so many hackers and hucksters trolling the internet, it's getting harder and harder to figure what's really true.

But at least Britney fans can breathe a sigh of relief!