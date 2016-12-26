Harlem Globetrotters retire No. 34 in honor of Houston native, Charles “Tex” Harrison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The jersey number 34 is reserved for legends in Houston sports. For example, there's Earl Campbell with the Oilers, Nolan Ryan of Astros fame and Hakeem Olajuwon with the Rockets. Another basketball star from Houston, Charles "Tex" Harrison proudly wore number 34 for the Harlem Globetrotters. The traveling team retired his jersey on Monday during a performance at NRG Arena.

"He'd be so honored to know he's being remembered this way," said Toni Harrison, Tex's daughter. "The Globetrotters were his family and to see his number retired, in his hometown, that's just unmatched."

Harrison was a part of the Harlem Globetrotters organization for 60 years, including as a player from 1954-1972. He passed away in 2014.

This is only the sixth number to be retired by the Globetrotters.