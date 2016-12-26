× Galveston County man arrested after allegedly dragging puppy behind truck

SANTA FE, Texas — A Galveston County man was arrested Monday after he allegedly dragged a puppy down the road with his truck, officials said.

Raymond Roy Hall is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal/ torture.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 4, and a good Samaritan reported the heinous act to the Sheriff’s Office. After a lengthy investigation, the District Attorney’s Office recommended the felony charge.

The puppy was found alive and was placed in the care of Animal Control.

Hall’s bond was set at $20,000.