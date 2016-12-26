× Pct. 4 ramps up patrol in area to keep roadways safe this holiday season

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Through New Year’s Day, Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s office will increase police patrols with the intent of arresting impaired drivers operating motor vehicles on the streets.

The Precinct 4 Constable’s office currently works with other law enforcement agencies and the Texas Department of Transportation through grant funding, which will allow more deputy constables to be on the streets patrolling for impaired drivers.

In addition to deputies, there will be up to 30 additional deputies patrolling the roadways in an effort to keep citizens and roadways safe on New Year’s Eve.

“People that choose to drink and drive, should consider the consequences, before doing so. Arrest, Jail, Courts, Reputation, it is NOT worth it,” said Constable Mark Herman.

Citizens can keep themselves and others on the roadways safe by following these simple safety tips:

DO NOT DRINK ALCOHOL AND DRIVE!

• If you do drink, have plans to “designate a sober driver “.

• Call a cab for transportation needs.

• Do not get in a vehicle with an impaired driver.

• Any Media wishing to ride with a patrol unit on New Year’s Eve should contact Constable Herman at 281-401-6211. These requests will be limited.

Merry Christmas and have a happy and safe New Year!