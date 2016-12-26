Shoppers flock to stores on Day after Christmas but returns are lower than expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Although Santa has come and gone, retailers are dealing with heavy crowds the day after Christmas, looking for good ole' jolly clearance sales.

If you're looking for holiday decorations then now is the perfect time to cash in on some of your favorites at your local shopping centers.

Since it is the day after Christmas, retailers are preparing for exchanges and returns to be the highlight of the day.

It may be early, but so far returns seem to be down this year. Looks like Santa got it right this holiday season!