× Social media erupts in response to death of father allegedly killed by ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Christmas

HOUSTON — A man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend on Christmas Day has been charged.

Zacchaeus Mitchell was charged with murder.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell was dating a woman and was at her home Sunday in the 200 block of Dominion Park when the father of the woman’s children, Eric Burch, came over to see his kids.

Tensions rose and the two men got into a fist fight. According to a witness, Mitchell was knocked to the ground, then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Burch, who was shot in the upper torso, ran a short distance and then collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Charges were filed against Mitchell and his bond was set at $30,000.

Family and friends describe Burch as a loving father. They expressed their anger and grief on social media.

A man social media users identified as Mitchell, the alleged shooter, posted messages on his Facebook page on Monday, with many criticizing him for his actions. “Zeek Mitchell” spoke about getting his life together, and things appearing to go awry.