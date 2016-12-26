Texans linebacker ends “12 Days of Giving Merci” with toy donation for more than 100 kids

HOUSTON — Tis’ the season of giving! More than 100 kids were able to have a very Merry Christmas after a kind-hearted Houston Texan loaded them up with toys.

Houston Texans Outside Linebacker Whitney Mercilus and The WithMerci Foundation ended its “12 Days of Giving Merci” by donating all the toys collected from their toy drive to Arrow Child & Family Ministries in Spring.

Mercilus and the foundation partnered with Cloudbreak Creative Studios, The Hay Merchant, Bank of Texas, CNQRD, The Empire Barber Studio and Gorilla Meat Tailgaters to collect hundreds of new, unwrapped toys.

Children between the ages of 3 months to 15 years old were able to receive the toys, making their holidays a little bit brighter.

The families were also able to take pictures with Santa, enjoy a Christmas story time and enjoy a meal togther. Mercilus, who was absent due to team scheduling, surprised them all with a special holiday greetings video.

Mercilus has been quite busy during the “12 Days of Giving Merci.” He’s surprised Texans fans with tickets to home games, given out autographed memorabilia, pizza parties and surprise meet-and-greets.

“It fills my heart with gladness to be in a position to giveback and bring a smile to someone else this holiday season. I am beyond blessed to be in the position I am in,” Mercilus said. “It is important that we remember the reason for the season.”

Over 4,000 children, teens and families are impacted by services and programs of Arrow Child & Family Ministries each year. Arrow is a Christian provider of child welfare and education services for abused and neglected children and families in crisis. The organization provides an array of services including foster care, adoption, child sex trafficking rehabilitation and specialized education. All programs and services advance the well-being of children, families and communities while promoting Christian responsibility and a commitment to strengthen family life.