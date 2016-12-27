× Armed woman fatally shot by deputies in Pearland, officers say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — An allegedly armed woman was shot and killed by deputies after causing a scene Tuesday afternoon inside a Pearland apartment complex, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a leasing agent around 1:12 p.m. concerning a woman armed with a pistol inside the Summerwind Apartments at 2414 CR 90. The agent tried to approach the woman but was told to stand back, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said several officers arrived at the complex and demanded the suspect drop her weapon multiple times but she refused.

Investigators said the woman pointed the gun at the responding officers and was shot by two deputies.

She died at the scene, and the weapon was confiscated.

Investigators are still trying to learn what prompted the woman’s behavior.

The sheriff’s office has opened a separate investigation into the shooting.