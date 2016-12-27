× Crash victim dies after turning gun on himself in Crosby, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas — Several questions remain unanswered after a crash victim turned a gun on himself when deputies arrived to help him Monday night in Crosby, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said a 57-year-old man was driving a pickup truck along FM 1942 when he lost control around 9 p.m. and crashed into a ditch near Cedar Grove. Paramedics were first to find the man on the side of the road and immediately started to check his vitals, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers said deputies arrived moments later, and the man suddenly became distraught. That’s when investigators said he pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head.

“He didn’t point the weapon at any deputies at anytime. But he did point the weapon at himself, saying he was very distraught about what happened, being involved in the accident and he was possibly under the influence of intoxicants,” Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilland said. “Alcohol probably played a bigger part in this.”

The deputies and paramedics tried to talk him down but failed. The Baytown Police Department also sent out a negotiator, Gilland said.

The High Risk Operation Unit and the hostage negotiation team for Harris County were called to the scene, officers said.

After two hours of negotiation with the crash victim, investigators said he shot himself.

He died at the scene, officers said.