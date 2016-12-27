× Donald Trump tees up for golf with Tiger Woods

WASHINGTON (CNN) — As President-elect Donald Trump preps the opening drives of his administration, he paused Friday to play some golf with Tiger Woods.

Photos emerged on social media Friday afternoon of the outing, which included Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and one of his grandaughters, Kai Trump, and a post on the official Trump Facebook page came on Saturday.

“Great playing with Tiger & being with my son Donald Trump Jr., and granddaughter Kai!” the post read, linking out to a photo originally shared by Donald Trump Jr.

A transition source told CNN Thursday Trump would host Woods in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of the Christmas holiday. They played at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, according to Golf Digest, which first reported the plan to play.

Woods has previously played with President Barack Obama, an avid golfer — Trump has in fact repeatedly criticized Obama’s indulgence in the game. Trump also frequently hits the links, and has a handicap of 2.8, according to Golf Digest.

Trump perhaps previewed his intention to play with the champion golfer a few weeks ago, when he tweeted that it was “great to have you back, Tiger — Special!”