Gunman on the run after double shooting in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man and woman are in stable condition after a shooting Monday night at a gas station in south Houston, authorities said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. at gas station on Almeda Genoa Road at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Houston Police Department said. Investigators found the woman once they arrived. She’d been shot twice, the department said.

Police also found a man with two gunshot wounds about a block away. Investigators believe he ran there from the gas station.

Both victims were taken to Ben Taub hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers are still searching for a motive.

The possible shooter or shooters are currently on the run.