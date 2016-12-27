× HPD: Smash and grab at pharmacy in SW Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a smash and grab at a southwest Houston drug store, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls around 4:45 a.m concerning a pharmacy on Hillcroft Avenue near Bissonnet Street, the department said. The front of the store had been smashed in by an unknown vehicle, police said.

Investigators believe several items were taken.

The alleged culprits escaped with the vehicle, investigators said.