HCSO: Step-brothers accused in fatal stabbing of man on Christmas Day

Two brothers are on the run after allegedly stabbing a man to death Christmas Day in north Harris County, investigators said.

Luis Alaniz, 53, and his step brother Victor Chavarria, 50, have been accused of murdering Edwin Roman-Lozada.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Alaniz and Chavarria borrowed Roman-Lozada’s pickup truck and failed to return it as agreed.

While driving in the 16300 block of Stuebner Airlinne, Roman-Lozada and his wife spotted their truck and followed it to a parking lot at Timber Canyon Apartments, investigators said.

Roman-Lozada confronted Chavarri — who was driving — and physical altercation broke out between the two, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Alaniz, who was sitting in the passenger seat, got out of the truck and stabbed Roman-Lozada several times with a knife.

Investigators believe the brothers left the scene on foot.

The victim’s wife rushed him to the hospital where he later died, officers said.

Authorities said the suspects had befriended the victims a few months earlier, after Roman- Lozada tried to help them because they were homeless.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two suspects is urged to call the HCSO homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).