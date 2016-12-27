× Prosecutors: Paul Wall, Baby Bash organized ‘smoke sessions’ with cover charge

HOUSTON — Houston rapper Paul Wall and fellow artist Baby Bash appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with engaging in organized crime and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Wall’s legal name is Paul Michael Slayton while Baby Bash’s is Ronald Ray Bryant.

The pair, along with eight others, were arrested last week. Prosecutors said their arrest came after undercover officers paid a $10 cover charge to go into what investigators are calling ‘a smoke session.’ Once in, the offices allegedly found large amounts of drugs.

“Marijuana was observed, THC oil was observed to be made, there were some pills,” Chauntelle Wood of the Harris County District Attorney’s office said. “In this case, it was a first degree felony because of what was found and the amount that was found.”

The lawyers for both Slayton and Bryant deny the charges.

“The investigation is early and the district attorney’s file is incomplete at this point,” said Jolanda Jones, Slayton’s attorney. “I want to know everything they think they know, it’s just not there.”

Prosecutors said if convicted, these charges could carry a minimum five year sentence.

“My client hasn’t committed any crime that’s been charged against him, and we plan to fight this vigorously in court,” Bryant’s attorney, Carl Moore, said.