The Flying Saucer Pie Company reopens in time for New Year’s

HOUSTON — Houston, we have pie!

The Flying Saucer Pie Company reopened its doors Tuesday after an electrical issue damaged the shop’s dough-making machine — forcing the pie maker to close three weeks ago. The bakery remained open until the pies ran out as dozens of customers rushed to the shop to snag a pie before Christmas.

The company announced on Facebook it will be resuming its regular operation hours.

Considering one of Houston’s most iconic pie shops, The Flying Saucer is located on W. Crosstimbers Road near Yale Street.