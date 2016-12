× UH Football player facing drug charges, officials say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A Houston football player is facing drug charges, according to court documents.

D’aundre Trenard Holmes-Wilfork, 19, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Holmes-Wilfork is a player for the University of Houston football team.

He was arrested Dec. 21 around 8:25 a.m. in Galveston County.

His bail is set at $10,000.