Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A young woman died Tuesday morning after being shot at an apartment complex in west Houston, authorities said.

The victim was found inside the parking lot of the Camden Holly Springs Apartments around midnight, the Houston Police Department said. She had been shot in her left shoulder, officers said.

“Individuals heard one sound. It appeared to be a firecracker,” Det. Tom Fergeson said. “What they were telling me. It was kind of a muffled pop.”

The victim is believed to be in her late teens or early 20s.

Police said there were no eye witnesses to the crime.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).