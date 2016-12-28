14-year-old starts media production company in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — An ambitious Houston 14-year-old has taken the old-time hustle of running lemonade stand and has kicked it to the curb.

Erriel McCalla — at the time 13 years old — asked her dad if he would buy her a MacBook Pro laptop last year and his immediate response was no.

He explained the value of money to her and said if she wanted things, she would have to work from them. Those are the values embedded in him as a child and it's a code that has contributed to the father's work ethic and success.

"It's only fair to pass along these life lessons," McCalla's father said.

The teen met with her father a second time. And this time, she was all business.

She pitched an idea for the media production company known today as ENE Media. McCalla also shared her ideas for a short film. She created the concept for her movie, which she is currently producing and starting in.

McCalla said the goal was to create a job for herself that would be long term and generate consistent revenue.

Looks like this kid is on to something.