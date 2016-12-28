× 20-year-old with special needs reported missing in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON — The search for a 20-year-old with special needs continues Wednesday after he went missing in Fort Bend County on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Christian Perez Alonzo was last seen around 7 p.m. at his home in the 13900 block of Plantation Valley Drive, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said he is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Alonzo was wearing a tan shirt with a Ninja Turtles logo printed on the front, burgundy pants and blue Vans shoes when he went missing.

Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the the sheriff’s office at 281-341-4665.