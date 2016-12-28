David Temple, accused of killing his pregnant wife, released from prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A former high school football coach, who was convicted of murdering his pregnant, has been released after serving nine years in prison.

David Temple was sentence to life in prison for the 1999 murder of his wife Belinda Temple. Police said the woman was eight months pregnant when her husband allegedly shot her in the back of the head in the closet of their Katy home, court documents said.

David Temple became the center of the investigation when police discovered he was having an affair, court documents said.

The Court of Criminal Appeals granted Temple the possibility of a new trail under the guidelines that he did not receive a fair trial back in 2007.

Court records state prosecutors deliberately withheld valuable evidence and information from Temple’s defense team.

He has been released on a 30,000 bond from the Harris County jail while he awaits a new trail, attorney Stanley Schneider said.

Temple is set to appear in court Jan. 4.