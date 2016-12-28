Did George Michael die from a secret heroin addiction?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORDSHIRE, England - As the shock of George Michael's sudden passing sinks in, we're learning more details about the legendary singer's death.

Michael's partner and celebrity hair stylist Fadi Fawaz reportedly said he and Michael were supposed to go out for a Christmas lunch, but when he went to wake him up, the singer was " just gone, lying peacefully in bed."

Michael's manager reported that the singer died from apparent heart failure.

But now some friends claim George Michael was secretly addicted to heroin.

The UK's Telegraph reports that Michael was even hospitalized for an overdose earlier this year.

Some disturbing reports even claim that Michael's partner was abusive and led to a "drug-filled" relationship 'from hell.'

So, what really happened to the iconic singer?

Perhaps we will learn more in the coming days— but in the meantime, the singer's words from his near-death experience in 2011 seem haunting to his fans.

"I really, really, really, really— from the bottom of my heart— thank everyone who sent messages," Michael told reporters outside his country home.

Now fans have gathered at the same spot to pay their final respects to the legend.

"He's our idol, always will be, we'll never forget him," a fan said. "And his music will live on."