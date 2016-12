Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — World War II veteran George McDowell received an amazing gift this holiday season from Gallery Furniture.

McDowell is a Meyerland resident who has served his country for nearly 54 years. At the young age of 103, he still gets to put on his uniform for special occasions.

"Bourbon Old Fashion, one drink before dinner," McDowell said.

It's possible McDowell may have figured out the secret to eternal life.