HPD officers retiring before pension changes

HOUSTON — The new year often brings changes, and in 2017, the Houston Police Department will be seeing more officers retire than in recent months.

"We normally have about 50 people who sign up for that, and this December we had 126," President Ray Hunt of the Houston Police Officer's Union said. "So an increase of 76 because of the anticipated pension changes that are gonna take place July 1."

Hunt added,"If they're not retired by July 1, they do not look at their last 3 year average, they look at whatever they entered in at the time they entered into drop which could be substantially lower."

The department is reportedly already short more than 800 officers, a decline that could raise questions about safety for some Houston residents.

"It's not going to change response time. We're still gonna be responding to those serious calls in a very short time— two or three minutes at most for life threatening situations. Does it mean that some investigations might be put on hold? Yes. Does it mean that homicides are going to be put on hold? No. Low level crimes may not get investigated where they would have been before," Hunt said.

HPD is currently looking for new officers, so if you want to protect and serve Houston, visit HPDCareer.com for more information.