HPD: Body found inside burning car in NE Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning in a stolen vehicle that had been set on fire, authorities said.

Police said two witnesses alerted Houston officers and firefighters.

The victim was found inside the white work truck around 8:20 a.m in the 8600 block of Liberty Road in a desolate area without neighborhoods or businesses. The cause of death has yet to be determined but investigators said the victim had suffered extensive injuries.

Police said a torch and accelerate were also in the truck.

One witness reportedly saw a second vehicle with two people inside leave the seen.

HPD is currently waiting for Medical examiner’s office to arrive. Investigators said they can’t confirm whether this was a homicide or suicide.