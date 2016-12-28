× HPD: Homeowner shoots car burglar in face

HOUSTON — An alleged car burglar is recovering after a homeowner shot him early Tuesday morning , the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the suspect and two other men were breaking into cars around 3:30 a.m. in the Ridgemont subdivision. The three men were burglarizing an SUV at Hiram Clarke Road and Ridgerod Lane when the homeowner came outside with a gun and confronted them, police said. His partners were able to make a run for it, but the owner fired and hit the suspect in the face, officers said.

The owner found the man laying on the ground near a neighbor’s house and called police.

He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

No charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner, the department said.

Residents said car burglary has been a reoccurring problem in the neighborhood for the past year.