HPD: Man viciously stabs teen waiting in line at burger joint in Downtown

HOUSTON — Frustration is mounting for several concerned parents on the north side of Houston after a student was attacked Tuesday afternoon while waiting in line at a local burger stand in Downtown.

Michael Jones attacked Ricky Davila, 19, as he stood in line at Poppa Burger in the 1600 block of N. Main Street, the Houston Police Department said. Jones is accused of stabbing Davila multiple times in the back and then leaving the restaurant on foot.

Witnesses recognized Jones and told police where he lived, the department said. Jones was taken into custody without incident.

The Northside High School senior was taken to Ben Taub hospital, investigators said.

It is the second attack on a student since the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores in the same part of Houston, which many have called senseless.

“Honestly, I’m feeling ‘here we go again,’ resident Venus Gonzalez said. “We need some attention here in Northside.”

Over the less two months, HPD has increased its bike patrols in the area and volunteers from a group called Safe Walk Home Northside helps students on their way back from school.

“We have some dangerous streets in this area,” Carl Cisneros said. “We have a lot of service providers that draw a lot of people that live on the streets, and we don’t know who they are all the time.”

Safe Walk Home organizers claim the shelters in the area, including the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center on Main Street, attract large amounts of homeless men with little regulation.

“It’s a hopeless situation with the Salvation Army,” Stella Mireles-Walters said. “They haven’t stepped up to the table. We’ve had no community meetings with Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army’s Greater Houston officials wouldn’t directly comment on the situation.

However, officials told NewsFix,”The Salvation Army is working with the city and partner agencies to end homelessness and to offer life-changing services at the Harbor Light Center.”