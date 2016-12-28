× HPD: Masked, armed men target two Denny’s diners, IHOP in west Houston crime spree

HOUSTON — Three men are on the run after investigators said the group hit up several Houston restaurants early Wednesday morning while riding around in a stolen vehicle. The Houston Police Department warns residents that these men are armed and extremely dangerous.

The crime spree started with a car theft around 11 o’clock Tuesday night near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the South Loop Freeway, the department said. Police believe the men stole a silver-colored Cadillac CTS and then went on to rob two Denny’s restaurants and an IHop on the west side of the city.

Investigators said the men first went to the Denny’s at Westheimer and Dunvale roads and robbed the diner. No one was injured, police said.

The men later appeared at the IHOP at W. Sam Houston Parkway near Westheimer Road around midnight. Police said the men robbed the restaurant, firing their weapons at customers and employees. No one was hit, officers said.

Afterwards, officers said the trio went to the Denny’s near the Katy Freeway and Wilcrest shortly before 2 a.m. Investigators said the men held everyone inside at gun point as they stole money from the restaurant’s registers and safe. Police said a male customer refused to co-operate and was shot in the abdomen by one of the men.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

All three men escaped.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).