× Israel, Trump blast Obama administration over Kerry’s Middle-East peace plan speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. – “If Israel goes down the one-state path, it will never have true peace with the Arab world,” Secretary of State John Kerry said in a curtain-call speech Wednesday. “And I can say that with certainty.”

Talk about mixed messages!

The outgoing Obama administration is saying one thing about U.S.-Israeli relations, while President-elect Donald Trump is tweeting something else!

“The two state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” Kerry said. “Despite our best efforts over the years, the two-state solution is now in serious jeopardy. The vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state solution.”

As Secretary Kerry gave his two cents, Trump took to Twitter with a very different tone— tweeting, “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but…not anymore.”

“No American administration has done more for Israel’s security than Barack Obama’s,” said.

Wow, this is like ‘Dueling Diplomats!’

Israel was quick to criticize Kerry’s speech.

“Secretary Kerry paid lip service to the unremitting campaign of terrorism that has been waged by the Palestinians against the Jewish State for nearly a century,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, firing back.

“Secretary Kerry’s speech was not unlike the Obama policy—it’s divorced from reality but with good intentions,” Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett said.

Things are turning into a tale of two administrations, for sure—but will the Trump team change course?

“That is for them to decide,” Kerry said. “That’s how we work. But, we cannot, in good conscience, do nothing and say nothing, when we see the hope of peace slipping away.”

One thing’s for sure, the post-election ‘bromance’ between Trump and Obama is definitely over now that Trump tweets, “Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition— NOT!”

The whole Middle East feels like a real powder keg right now. Hopefully, no one will light the fuse!