Obama’s UN vote against Israel sparks backlash from Trump, both political parties

NEW YORK — After the United States decided not to participate in a United Nations vote Friday to condemn Israel for building Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem — that special kind of "reindeer chocolate" started to hit the fan in Washington.

President-elect Donald Trump made a swing at the UN on Twitter, lashing out at the 14-0 vote disfavoring Israel.

"The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad," He tweeted.

Spokesman David Keyes for the Israeli prime minister added, "It really is an outrageous resolution."

The UN isn't the only one in the political dog house.

Trump and many Republicans blame President Barack Obama for not standing up for Israel in the UN vote.

Even some Jewish Democrats, such as New York Senator Chuck Schumer, and others have blasted President Obama over the U.S. position on Israel at the UN.

"He will go down in history- President Obama- as one of the worst foreign policy presidents ever," prominent Democrat and Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said.

Ouch! Nobody seems to be mincing words in this fight.

"We have ironclad information, frankly, that the Obama Administration really helped to push this resolution and helped craft it," Keyes said.

But the White House has said in the past there's no truth to these accusations, and Israel has not offered any proof just yet.

So, why is everyone so upset?

The UN resolution basically attempts to make Israeli settlements illegal, and it definitely stirs the pot in the Middle East peace process.

So, one of the longest conflicts in history just got a little nastier.

Geez, the holidays are supposed to bring a little more peace on earth, but it looks like none of the leaders in this fight got that memo!