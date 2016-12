× 2 dead after military grade helicopter crash into Galveston Bay

LA PORTE, Texas—Two soldiers are dead after an military helicopter crashed in Galveston Bay near El Jardin Beach Wednesday afternoon, the Army Air National Guard said.

The aircraft was on a routine training flight, authorities said.

Officials said the aircraft landed in the water near a cruise line terminal around 4 p.m.

The helicopter departed from Ellington Airport before crashing into the water, authorities said.