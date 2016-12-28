Turkey, Russia agree on draft for ceasefire in Syria— but there’s a catch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISTANBUL — It looks like Russia and Turkey have agreed on a plan for a ceasefire in Syria.

The thing is, nobody bothered to tell the Syrian rebels who are doing most of the fighting!

At least, it's not clear that those folks are on-board.

Also, Turkish state-run media report that "terrorist organizations" will NOT be participating in the deal.

So, who is up for peace?

Well, the Turkish said they are willing to take a chance on it...though not giving up their demand that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad be removed from office.

And Turkey says the Russians are on board, although the Kremlin will not exactly confirm that.

So basically, there could be a ceasefire if some sort of agreement has been reached the way the Turkish foreign minister claims.

And the Turks say once hostilities end, Turkey and Russia will oversee political negotiations for what happens next in Syria.

So, fingers-crossed, there will be some type of Syrian ceasefire at midnight.

Let's hope it can stick!