HOUSTON — The Texas A&M football team ended their season on a low note after losing to Kansas State 33-28 in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl. Newsfix was there to catch the night's biggest moments.
Aggies fall 33-28 to Kansas State at AdvoCare Texas Bowl
-
Let the controversy begin after College Football Playoff teams announced
-
Major Applewhite sets winning expectations for Houston Cougars
-
Charlie Strong out as Texas head football coach?
-
Former NFL player Joe McKnight shot to death in Louisiana
-
Anti-Trump protesters gather in cities across the nation
-
-
WinCo ranch dressing recalled in 8 states over allergy concerns
-
Cougars have late defensive push to defeat Cincinnati 40-16
-
Trump promises to get ‘bad hombres’ out of the United States
-
Not an illusion! Lady Gaga to perform at Super Bowl 51 halftime show
-
On day of divorce, man sends ex-wife her favorite flowers and this note
-
-
‘Lucky pennies’ worth $1,000 each hidden in major cities
-
Thief breaks into car, only steals Kit Kat bar, leaves apology
-
Donnie Wahlberg’s message for Vanilla Ice, who vows to ‘ride out’ Hurricane Matthew