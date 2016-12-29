Aggies fall 33-28 to Kansas State at AdvoCare Texas Bowl

Posted 1:41 PM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 01:47PM, December 29, 2016

HOUSTON — The Texas A&M football team ended their season on a low note after losing to Kansas State 33-28 in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl. Newsfix was there to catch the night's biggest moments.