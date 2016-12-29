Family’s mobile home catches fire in Crosby, firefighters say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSBY, Texas — A family almost lost everything late Wednesday after their mobile home caught fire, the Crosby Fire Department said.

Neighbors said it all started with the sound of an explosion coming from the double-wide home located at Gulf Pump Road and Crosby-Lynchburg.

"We heard this boom," neighbor Richard Finnels said.

Investigators said the family including three children when inside the home when the fire started but were able to escape before emergency crews arrived.

None of the children were hurt, but investigators said the two adults were taken to the hospital with second-degree burns. As of now, both are expected to survive their injuries.

The residence was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.