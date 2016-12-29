× HPD, Humane Society rescue 8 neglected, ill horses from Acres Homes area

HOUSTON — The Houston Humane Society and Houston officers rescued eight neglected and ill horses were rescued Wednesday from a property in the Acres Homes area, the organization said.

The organization said the horses were without access to adequate food and water saved from a property in the 1000 block of Glen Avenue area. The creatures were living in mud and manure so deep they could barely walk, officials said.

The extent of the health of the animals was so bad, the organization said the horses currently suffer from full of intestinal parasites and show signs of long term neglect including rain rot on their coats, lack of any hoof or dental care, and suffer from untreated wounds.

Each horse is now under veterinary care at the Houston Humane Society’s Animal Wellness Clinic where they are receiving the medical attention they so desperately need, officials said.

During the animal seizure, the Houston Police Department also arrested two individuals on scene at the time, one for an outstanding warrant for burglary and one for possession of cocaine, the organization said.

The rescue was a joint effort between HHS, the HPD and the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 5.

This seizure was a direct result of our ongoing program in the area known as Monty’s Task Force. Monty’s Task Force is a cooperative effort of agencies dedicated to ending the abuse, neglect, and cruel treatment of horses, specifically in the Acres Homes and surrounding areas through education, increased access to low cost services, and enforcement of local and state laws.