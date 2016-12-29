× Trey Songz arrested at Detroit concert after going on rampage, sources say

DETROIT — R&B singer Trey Songz was arrested Wednesday night after losing his temper during a concert in Detroit, TMZ reported.

Songz damaged several pieces of equipment while performing on stage at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. The report said Songz was provoked after someone at the venue told the star his set was going too long. However, the singer wasn’t ready to end his performance.

TMZ said Songz dared them to cut his microphone and said he would retaliate if they did.

His mic was cut and Songz went on a rampage, destroying everything in sight and throwing objects in the air. The debris hit an officer who was trying to subdue him, the report said.

Songz has been charged with resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property, according to TMZ.