VIDEO: Fort Worth officer shoots suspect in back, paralyzing him for life

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gripping footage just released from a Fort Worth police officer's dashcam shows two officers approaching a suspect in the dark at an apartment complex before shooting the suspect.

As one officer holds a flashlight on the suspect, the man appears to raise one arm before starting to move away from them.

The other officer then fires his gun twice hitting the man, who has been identified as David Collie, once in the back.

The incident happened last July, and now Collie's attorney, Nate Washington, is demanding justice for his client.

"It's gut-wrenching for David and his family to have a 33-year-old man whose life changed forever," Washington said.

He said his client spent two months handcuffed to a hospital bed while he laid there paralyzed.

"This is a new normal for David," Washington said. "Legs that don't work is his new normal."

The officers said they believed Collie was one of two suspects being hunted for armed robbery of a nearby gas station that night, and one reportedly was brandishing a silver gun.

The cops claim Collie flashed something silver, which they thought was a weapon.

Investigators said they later found a box cutter.

The officers said since the video has no sound, you cannot hear them calling out to the suspect and commanding him to stop and raise his arms.

Although police charged Collie with assault on an officer, a grand jury later dismissed the case.

"We don't live in a police state," Washington said. "An officer does not have the right to stop and detain anyone they want to stop and detain."

Washington believes Fort Worth cops have a racial problem, and he wants the officer in this case charged.

"The officer is the one with the training, and the officer is the one with a weapon strapped to his hip," Washington said. "The officer has to be better."