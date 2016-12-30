Families enjoy ‘Chanukah Wonderland’ at Memorial City Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMORIAL CITY, Texas — Dozens of families gathered Sunday at Memorial City Mall to experience the lighting of a giant menorah sculpted entirely of ice and other Chanukah festivities.

Organizers said the fourth light of Chanukah — or Hanukkah — on the ice menorah unties two opposites: fire and water.

Child participants received special gifts of Chanukah such as dreidels and other trinkets during the event. The highlight will be when the 4th light of Chanukah on the Ice Menorah will unite two opposites: fire and water! Participants also sung traditional melodies around the Ice Skate USA rink at the lighting.

Non-skaters enjoyed the program with Chanukah Live, entertainment, and refreshments.

Chanukah Wonderland was a project of Chabad-CHAI of West Houston-Katy.