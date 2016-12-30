× Fire Marshal: Houston home defaced with N-word, owner’s SUV burned in driveway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An east Houston homeowner was startled Friday morning when he woke up to his vehicle burned and his home defaced with racial slurs, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The Highlands Fire Department was notified about the incident around 4 a.m. at the quaint white house in the 300 block of San Jacinto Street, the office said.

“N****r LEAVE” and “GET Out” were painted on the home and homeowner’s SUV as it set in the driveway. Images show the vehicle has intense, visible burn marks along its interior, the outside roof and back-end are seared and all the SUV’s windows are broken out.

Highlands firefighters are helping the homeowner clean and remove the spray paint from the house, officials said.

The residents of the home were not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked cal call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). The agency is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest or charge.