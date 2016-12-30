Flix Fix: Fences, Hidden Figures among nominees for Houston Film Critics Society Awards

HOUSTON — It’s all about awards this week as Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in Fences. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the performance vehicle that could win both actors Oscars. Also new in theaters Hidden Figures brings to life three women behind the scenes of NASA in the 1960’s starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae. Space thriller Passengers is also up for review starring Jennifer Lawrence, plus a preview of The Houston Film Critics Society Award show. All coming up on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.
