× HPD: Possible murder-suicide after 3 bodies found in northwest Houston house fire

HOUSTON — A suspicious house fire that left three dead in northeast Houston is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The Houston Fire Department responded around 5:30 a.m. to the one story home near Richelieu Lane and Oak Forest Drive, investigators said. Officials said a converted garage apartment is attached to the house. The fire also burned through two cars in the house’s driveway.

The flames were shooting into the air an upward of 50 feet when firefighters arrived, HFD Sr. Capt. Ruy Lozano said.

“Because of the areas that the different people were found, this cause for a more thorough investigation,” he said.

HPD identified the victims as a husband, wife and father. The department didn’t specify whether it was the man or woman’s father.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, he said. A HPD bomb squad was at the scene hours later, authorities said.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

“It’s just a really tragic moment here in Oak Forest,” Lozano said. “We just want to tell everybody to keep their thoughts and prayers with the family, friends and with the community that’s now impacted by this tragedy.”