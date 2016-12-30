HOUSTON — It's the last Friday of 2017! You know what that means — it's time to check out this weekend's Houston happenings!
Houston Happenings: Celebrate 2017 with these events!
-
Time to wrangle in some Mutton Busters for Rodeo Houston
-
It’s (almost) 2017! New Year’s Eve events in Houston
-
Holiday Gift Wrap Up: Give the hottest gift of the season, The Houston Fire Fighters Calendar
-
Thousands of Houston parents enter KIPP enrollment lottery — child wins seat in classroom
-
HPD officers retiring before pension changes
-
-
Houston Happenings: Sept. 23 – 25
-
Houston Happenings: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
-
Houston Happenings: Sept. 16 – 18
-
Houston Happenings: Sept. 9 – 11
-
Houston Happenings: Oct. 21 – 23
-
-
Houston Happenings: September 2 – 4
-
UH students petition to save Chinese Star restaurant on campus
-
99-year-old woman’s southeast Houston home destroyed by fire