HOUSTON — The Houston Press Music Awards 2016 was a night filled with memorable moments but few outshine the big reveal of local artist Alex Roman Jr's latest mural — a portrait of Slim Thug.

Roman — known on the Houston art scene as Donkee Boy — is a pop culture drawer and painter who places elements of his childhood into renditions of iconic figures. Visit DonkeeBoy.com to view more of his work.

Donkee Boy spoke with Newsfix about the project at his art studio.