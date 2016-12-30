It’s (almost) 2017! New Year’s Eve events in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston, we have a problem.

The city of Houston has confirmed it will not be offering an official New Year's Eve celebration for the city this year, officials said.

It's amazing the fourth largest city in the nation — and host of NFL Superbowl 51 is not throwing a huge bash — but not to worry! There are plenty of options that will have you rockin' when the clock strikes midnight.

Sugarland will host New Year's Eve on the Square, complete with a 3-D light show and fireworks.

The Hotel Derek will be hosting an '80s themed dinner and champagne toast.

And let's not forget about the kiddo's who can't make it to midnight. The Children's Museum of Houston has a countdown and two simultaneous ball drops at the stroke of noon.

And it's not too late to get out of town for the big countdown. Most airlines are offering cheaper flights to hot destinations.

See Houston, there is nothing to worry about. So dust off those champagne flutes and pull out those 2017 glitter glasses.