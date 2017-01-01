× Armed man shot, killed by deputy in southwest Houston

HOUSTON– An armed suspect was fatally shot by a deputy in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 7:45 a.m. to a weapons disturbance call at a trailer in the 14200 block of Burnham Drive.

According to deputies, a man was fighting with his neighbors and stabbed one of them with a knife. The suspect then entered his trailer, and came back out later, firing a handgun into the ground several times.

The man ran back inside as deputies arrived to the scene. After being ordered to exit the trailer, the suspect came out of a room pointing a handgun at the deputies.

An 11-year veteran deputy, fearing for his safety and the safety of fellow officers, shot the man.

The man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is currently under investigation.