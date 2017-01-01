× Man shot, killed at New Year’s Eve party in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– A New Year’s Eve party took a turn for the worse when a man was shot at a northwest Harris County residence early Sunday.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 3:45 a.m. at a home in the 14500 block of Dry Creek.

Deputies said a 48-year-old homeowner asked a man to leave the party, but the man refused. The two began fighting and the homeowner pulled out a gun, shooting the guest. The victim died at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.