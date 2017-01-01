Newly elected Harris County officials kick off 2017 by taking oaths of office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A new year signaled the start of new terms of office for local Harris County officials. Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart led the swearing-in ceremony ceremony at the 1910 Courthouse on Sunday. Among the Harris County officials taking the oath of office were Rodney Ellis as County Commissioner, Precint 1, Ed Gonzalez as County Sheriff, Ann Harris Bennett as County Tax Assessor-Collector and Vince Ryan as County Attorney.

"It's an honor to join the Harris County Sheriff's Office family," Gonzalez said. "I'm very humbled and grateful to the voters that elected me, and now it's time to start governing."

"I've got a lot of people that are happy to know that Harris County is starting to look like the county that it is," said Bennett, the first African American to hold the position as Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector. "We really do truly have a diverse community, and if you look at who all was sworn in today, it's representative of what the county is."

Every elected official is required by state law to take the oath of office before their term begins.