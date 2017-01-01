Texans fall in regular season finale to Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The Houston Texans didn’t finish the season the way that they had hoped for after their 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Tom Savage was forced to leave the game after suffering a concussion on a quarterback sneak. Brock Osweiler threw for 253 yards in relief. He threw for one touchdown and ran for another.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a big game as he hauled in seven receptions for 123 yards on the day.

The loss snapped the Texans’ 10-game winning streak inside the division. The Texans finish the season at 9-7 for the third consecutive season under head coach Bill O’Brien.

Houston hosts a AFC Wild Card game this weekend against either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Oakland Raiders.