Woman’s Texas Hospital welcomes first baby of 2017





HOUSTON, Texas– Seven minutes into the new year, the Woman’s Hospital of Texas at West Houston helped Myra Salmeron and husband Marco Carillo welcome their third child, Frida Carillo, into the world.

Weighing in at 6 lbs. 0 oz., baby Frida has her parents overjoyed for their new edition.

Myra Salmeron told hospital officials, “I was so excited, everything was perfect.”

Marco Carillo, also happy for the infant’s arrival, added, “We are happy, excited and thankful to add another member to our family.”

In honor of this rare occasion, the family received a gift basket filled with newborn essentials from the West Houston Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary and a floral arrangement from Lori’s Gifts.

Congrats to the happy family.